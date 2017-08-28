PERU: OECD Membership Is A State Issue, Says Kuczynski

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski emphasized that Peru’s membership to the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) is a state goal that demands a joint work between the Executive and Legislative branches.

“We are a country that can be an allied member of the OECD because our economic policies have been maintained in the last 20 years despite changes in government,” said the president.

His comments were made during a working meeting he held with ambassadors and diplomatic representatives of the member countries of that organization on Friday in the Government Palace.

According to the Presidency, Kuczynski also announced the appointment of Mercedes Ar?oz as Peru’s Special Commissioner for OECD’s membership.

