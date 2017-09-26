PERU: Prime Minister Initiates Meetings To Request Confidence Vote

Peru’s Council of Ministers President Mercedes Ar?oz Fern?ndez began a round of talks with the parties represented in the country’s Congress to obtain a vote of confidence for the new Cabinet she heads. The new cabinet presentation is scheduled to October 12. Ar?oz Fern?ndez’ first official meetings involved leaders at Fuerza Popular (FP).

“It is not a single meeting but a continued dialogue in which the important thing is to have a legislative work agenda that leads us to provide solutions to the needs of the people”, she said. “I understand that all political forces are in the same tune for Peru,” Ar?oz Fern?ndez said.

Earlier this month, the President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski swore in his new cabinet, after the country’s Congress rejected the confidence vote requested by the then prime minister Fernando Zavala. The decision forced five ministers to step down and led Kuczynski to form a new government team while ratifying the remaining 13 ministers.

According to the Peruvian Constitution, if Congress twice refuses to support an entire cabinet of ministers, the president is empowered to dissolve the parliament and to convene a legislative election.

