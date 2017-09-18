PETROBRAS: Oil And Gas Output Fall 0.73% In August Compared To July

Petrobras’ total oil and gas output fell 0.73% on month in August to 2.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). Out of this total, 2.61 million boed were produced in Brazil, down 0.76% on a monthly basis, and 107 thousand boed abroad, a 6.14% decrease.

Average oil output in Brazil totaled 2.11 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, down 0.47% on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, Petrobras’ natural gas output in Brazil last month was at 79.9 million cubic meters per day (m3/day), down 0.12%. Oil production in fields abroad fell 4.9%, to 62,000 bpd, as a consequence of a halt in production in fields affected by the Hurricane Harvey in the United States. Gas production abroad fell 7.2%, to 7.8 million m3/day.

Pre-salt layer oil and gas production fell 2.48% in August, to 1.57 million boed, primarily due to a scheduled halt in Cidade de Maric? and Cidade de Itagua? ships, both working at Lula field, in Santos basin.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com