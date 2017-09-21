Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Philippine Central Bank Maintains Key Rates

Philippine Central Bank Maintains Key Rates

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Philippines’ central bank on Thursday decided to maintain its key interest rate at a record low.

The monetary board of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, governed by Nestor Espenilla, held the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 3.0 percent, in line with economists’ expectations.

The rates on the overnight lending and deposit facilities and the reserve requirement ratios were also kept steady.

Policymakers said the future inflation path will continue to be within the target range for 2017-2019.

The board viewed that prevailing monetary policy settings continue to be appropriate.

Meanwhile, inflation expectations remain firmly anchored close to the midpoint of the government’s 2 percent to 4 percentage point target over the policy horizon, the central bank said.

The outlook for domestic economic activity remains firm, supported by positive consumer and business sentiment and ample liquidity, the bank said.

With the economy growing at a decent pace and the outlook remaining positive, there is little need for more supportive monetary policy, Capital Economics’ economist Alex Holmes said.

The policy rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.0 percent throughout 2017 and 2018, Holmes added.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.