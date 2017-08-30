Portugal Jobless Rate Remains Stable In July

Portugal’s unemployment rate held steady in July, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 9.1 percent in July, the same rate as in June, which was revised up from 9.0 percent reported initially.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 10.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people rose to 470,100 in July from 468,900 in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 559,200.

The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, edged up to 23.8 percent in July from 23.7 percent in the prior month.

