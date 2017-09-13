Pound Falls After UK Unemployment Data

The Office for National Statistics has issued UK unemployment data. The pound dropped against its major counterparts after the data.
The pound was trading at 146.00 against the yen, 1.2737 against the franc, 0.9025 against the euro and 1.3284 against the greenback around 4:31 am ET.
- *UK Aug Jobless Claims Down 2.8K - September 13, 2017
- *UK Aug Claimant Count Stable At 2.3% - September 13, 2017
- *UK 3-months To July Avg Earnings Incld Bonus Up 2.1%, Consensus 2.3% - September 13, 2017