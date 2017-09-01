Pound Mixed Ahead Of U.K. Manufacturing PMI

At 4.30 am ET Friday, UK’s manufacturing PMI data is due. The factory PMI is seen at 55.0 in August, down from 55.1 in July.

Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound dropped against the yen and the greenback, it held steady against the franc and the euro.

The pound was worth 142.13 against the yen, 0.9208 against the euro, 1.2403 against the franc and 1.2915 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.

