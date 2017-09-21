Pound Mixed Ahead Of U.K. Public Sector Finance Data

At 4:30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue U.K. public sector finance data for August. The budget is forecast to post a surplus of GBP 7.1 billion in August versus a deficit of GBP 0.2 billion in July.

Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the yen and the Swiss franc, it fell against the euro. Against the U.S. dollar, the pound held steady.

As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8815 against the euro, 1.3118 against the Swiss franc, 1.3547 against the U.S. dollar and 151.96 against the yen.

