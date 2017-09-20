Pound Mixed Ahead Of U.K. Retail Sales Data

At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to release U.K. retail sales for August. Economists forecast sales to rise 0.2 percent on month, following a 0.3 percent rise in July.

Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound fell against the Swiss franc, it held steady against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro.

As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8879 against the euro, 1.2983 against the Swiss franc, 1.3522 against the U.S. dollar and 150.65 against the yen.

