Pound Rises After U.K. Manufacturing PMI

Following the release of U.K. manufacturing PMI data for August at 4.30 am ET Friday, the pound advanced against its major rivals.

The pound was trading at 142.32 against the yen, 0.9201 against the euro, 1.2414 against the franc and 1.2932 against the greenback around 4:32 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com