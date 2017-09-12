Romania Inflation Eases In August

Romania’s consumer price inflation eased in August after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 1.4 percent increase in July. The measure has been rising since January.

Food prices grew 2.0 percent annually in August and non-food prices climbed by 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, costs for services decreased 0.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.2 percent in August.

