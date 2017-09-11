Romania July Trade Deficit Widens

Romania’s foreign trade deficit increased notably in July from a year ago, as imports grew much faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 986.8 million in July from from EUR 640.0 million in the corresponding month last year. Nonetheless, it was lower than the shortfall of EUR 1.37 billion in June.

Exports climbed 8.6 percent year-over-year in July and imports surged by 14.0 percent.

During the first seven months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 6.8 billion, up from EUR 5.1 billion in the same period of 2016.

