Romania Q2 GDP Growth Slows As Estimated

Romania’s economic growth moderated as initially estimated in the three months ended June, latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent sequentially in the second quarter, slower than the 1.8 percent rise in the first quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on August 16.

On the expenditure side, total final consumption rose 5.4 percent and gross fixed capital formation gained by 0.6 percent. Both exports and imports climbed by 2.9 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

Annually, GDP advanced at a stable rate of 5.7 percent in the June quarter, confirming the preliminary report.

On an unadjusted basis, the economy expanded an unrevised 5.9 percent yearly in the second quarter, faster than the 5.7 percent rise in the March quarter.

Moreover, this was the strongest growth since the second quarter of 2016, when GDP had grown 6.0 percent.

