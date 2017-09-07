S. Africa's Manufacturing Output Continues To Fall

South Africa’s manufacturing output declined for the fourth consecutive month in July, data from Statistics South Africa showed Thursday.

Manufacturing output declined 1.4 percent month-on-month in July, slower than the 2.2 percent decrease in June. Production has been falling since April.

Output was forecast to drop 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, manufacturing output rose 1.5 percent, reversing June’s 0.3 percent drop. This was the first increase in three months and exceeded the expected rate of 0.5 percent.

In three months to July, manufacturing output gained 0.9 percent from previous three months.

