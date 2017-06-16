Singapore NODX Falls Less Than Expected In May

Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports declined at a slower-than-expected pace in May, data from the International Enterprise Singapore showed Friday.

NODX fell 1.2 percent year-over-year in May, much slower than the 5.6 percent decrease economists had expected. This was followed by a 0.8 percent drop in April.

Exports of electronic products expanded 23.3 percent annually in May after a 4.8 percent rise in the prior month. It was expected to grow by 11.9 percent.

The increase in electronic domestic exports was largely contributed by ICs, PCs and parts of PCs.

At the same time, non-electronic NODX declined 9.0 percent yearly in May, compared to the 2.9 percent fall in April.

On a monthly basis, NODX rose by a seasonally adjusted 8.1 percent in May, reversing a 9.0 percent decrease in the preceding month.

