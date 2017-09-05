Singapore PMI Climbs To 53.2 In August – Nikkei

Singapore’s private sector continued to expand in August, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 53.2.

That’s up from 51.3 in July, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were faster rises in both output and total new orders, although lower employment persisted.

Firms cut prices despite rising cost inflation.

