Slovakia Trade Surplus Rises In July

Slovakia’s foreign trade surplus increased in July from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 135.3 million in July from EUR 70.5 million in the corresponding month last year. In June, the surplus was EUR 366.8 million.

Both exports and imports surged by 15.4 percent and 14.3 percent, respectively in July from last year.

During the first seven months of the year, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 1.9 billion versus EUR 2.3 billion in the same period of 2016.

