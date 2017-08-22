South Africa's Leading Index Falls In June

South Africa’s leading index fell slightly in June, South African Reserve Bank said Tuesday.

The composite leading index dropped to 95.7 in June from 95.8 in May.

Among components, the negative contributions came from a decrease in the number of building plans passed and the deceleration in the annual change in job advertisement space.

Meanwhile, the annual change in the composite leading business cycle indicator of South Africa’s major trading partner countries and the increase in new order volume in manufacturing contributed positively.

On a yearly basis, growth in leading index slowed to 2.9 percent from 3.9 percent in May.

The coincident index grew 0.3 percent on a monthly basis and the lagging index advanced 1.4 percent in May.

