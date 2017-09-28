South Korea Current Account Surplus Slips To $6.06 Billion In August

South Korea posted a current account surplus of $6.06 billion in August, the Bank of Korea said on Friday – down from $7.26 billion in July.

The goods account surplus widened to $9.31 billion, compared to $6.94 billion in August of last year.

The services account saw a deficit of $2.33 billion, higher than the $1.50 billion figure in August 2016 due to deteriorations in the transport and the travel accounts, the bank said.

