South Korea GDP Gains 0.6% In Q2

South Korea’s gross domestic product was up 0.6 percent on quarter in the second three months of 2017, the Bank of Korea said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations, and down from the 1.1 percent gain in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 2.7 percent – again matching forecasts and down from 2.9 percent in the first quarter.

Real gross national income was down 0.6 percent on quarter and up 2.1 percent on year.

