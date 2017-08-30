South Korea Industrial Production Climbs 1.9%

Industrial production in South Korea jumped a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in July, Statistics Korea said in Thursday’s preliminary reading.

That easily beat forecasts for a decline of 0.2 percent following the downwardly revised 0.5 percent contraction in June (originally -0.4 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production added 0.1 percent – again beating forecasts for a flat reading following the downwardly revised 0.5 percent decline in the previous month (originally -0.3 percent).

The index pf all industry production jumped 1.2 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year.

