South Korea Inflation Eases More Than Forecast

South Korea’s consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in September, figures from Statistics Korea showed Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in September, slower than August’s 2.6 percent rise. Economists had expected the inflation to ease to 2.2 percent.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation remained stable at 1.4 percent in September.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.3 percent annually in September and transport costs went up by 2.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from August, when it increased by 0.6 percent. The expected rate of increase was 0.2 percent.

