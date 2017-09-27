South Korea Inflation On Tap For Thursday

South Korea will on Thursday see September figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In August, overall inflation was up 0.8 percent on month and 3.7 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.1 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year.

Australia will see August figures for job vacancies; in July, vacancies were up 1.5 percent on month.

