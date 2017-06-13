South Korea Money Supply Growth Accelerates Further

South Korea’s money supply growth accelerated for the second straight month in April, preliminary figures from Bank of Korea showed Tuesday.

M2, a broad measure of money supply climbed 6.6 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 6.2 percent rise in March.

On a monthly basis, M2 money supply increased 0.6 percent from March, when it rose by 0.8 percent.

The annual growth in liquidity quickened to 7.7 percent in April from 7.0 percent a month ago. Liquidity of financial institutions grew at a slightly faster rate of 7.4 percent yearly in April, following a 7.3 percent spike in the preceding month.

