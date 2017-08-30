South Korea Retail Sales Gain 0.2% In July

Retail sales in South Korea were up 0.2 percent on month in July, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.
That follows the 1.1 percent spike in June.
On a yearly basis, retail sales surged 3.5 percent after advancing 1.0 percent in the previous month.
