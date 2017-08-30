Spain Inflation Rises Slightly In August

Spain’s consumer price inflation increased slightly in August, flash data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.

Inflation increased to a 3-month high of 1.6 percent in August from 1.5 percent in July. Nonetheless, this was slightly slower than the expected 1.7 percent.

Inflation, based on harmonized index of consumer prices, accelerated to 2 percent in August from 1.7 percent in July. Prices were forecast to climb 1.8 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent versus a 0.1 percent rise a year ago. Economists had forecast consumer prices to rise 0.3 percent.

The HICP also rose 0.2 percent in August, in line with expectations.

