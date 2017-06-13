Spain May CPI Down 0.1% M-o-M, Flash -0.1%
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Czech Central Bank says Buffer raised due to continued Rapid Credit Growth and need to Create Buffers for â€œworse Timesâ€ - June 13, 2017
- Sweden Inflation Eases Less Than Expected In May - June 13, 2017
- Czech Central Bank says Domestic Financial Sector Remains Stable and Is Still Highly Resilient to PotentialAdverse Shocks - June 13, 2017