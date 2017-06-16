Spain's Labor Cost Remains Flat In Q1

Spain’s labor cost remained flat in the first quarter after declining for four straight quarters, data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.

Labor cost had declined 0.8 percent annually in the fourth quarter and 0.5 percent in the third quarter.

An increase of 0.9 percent in labor cost in industry was offset by a 1.3 percent drop in construction and 0.1 percent fall in services.

