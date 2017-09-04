Spain's Unemployment Rises In August

Spain’s unemployment increased in August from last month, the labor ministry reported Monday.

Unemployment rose 46,400 in August from the previous month.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed stood at 3.38 million, the lowest level in eight years, the ministry said.

On year, unemployment decreased by 315,172.

Unemployment among youth aged below 25 declined by 27,071, or 9.5 percent year-on-year in August.

