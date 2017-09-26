Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Sri Lanka Maintains Key Rates As Expected

Sri Lanka Maintains Key Rates As Expected

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

Sri Lanka’s central bank decided to keep its key interest rates unchanged on Tuesday.

The monetary board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka maintained the standing deposit facility rate at 7.25 percent and the standing lending facility rate at 8.75 percent.

Taking into account the developments and outlook in the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, the board said the current monetary policy stance is appropriate.

Despite disruptions to near term growth prospects continue, forward looking indicators showed improved medium term prospects.

Further, policymakers observed acceleration in both headline and core inflation in August.

Nevertheless, projections indicate that inflation will revert to the envisaged mid-single digit levels by end 2017 and stabilize thereafter, underpinned by tight monetary conditions that have been in place from the beginning of 2016, the bank said.

Looking ahead, despite the recent rebound in inflation, Capital Economics’ economist Gareth Leather expects interest rates to be left unchanged for the remainder of the year.

Despite the poor outlook for the economy, policy is unlikely to be loosened, he said. Forex debt, which is equivalent to more than 50 percent of GDP, means a sudden and sharp depreciation could significantly push up debt burdens in rupee terms, the economist noted.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.