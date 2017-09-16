S&P Raises Portugal's Credit Rating To BBB-; Keeps Stable Outlook

Rating agency S&P Global Ratings raised Portugal’s credit rating to investment grade on Friday and maintained the stable outlook.
The country’s credit rating was raised by a notch to ‘BBB-‘ from ‘BB+’, citing strong economic and budgetary performance.
The agency also raised the country’s growth forecast to 2 percent each for 2017-2020.
