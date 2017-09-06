Sweden Industrial Output Growth Slows More Than Expected In July

Sweden’s industrial production growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in July after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.

Industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 5.3 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 8.9 percent spike in June. Economists had expected the growth to slow to 6.5 percent.

The measure has been rising since September 2016.

Manufacturing production grew 5.4 percent annually in July and mining and quarrying output expanded by 5.6 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent from June, when it increased by 0.9 percent. It was forecast to drop slightly by 0.2 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that orders for industry rose at a slower rate of 2.1 percent yearly in July, following a 3.7 percent gain in the prior month. Monthly, orders rebounded 2.2 percent after a 1.5 percent fall in June.

