Sweden Inflation Eases Unexpectedly In August

Sweden’s consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in August, though marginally, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in August, just below the 2.2 percent rise in July, which was the strongest inflation since December 2011.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.2 percent from July, when it rose by 0.5 percent.

Underlying inflation also moderated to 2.3 percent in August from 2.4 percent in July. It was forecast to slow to 2.2 percent.

Monthly, underlying CPI edged down 0.1 percent in August, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in the preceding month.

