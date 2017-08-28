Sweden Retail Sales Rebound In July

Sweden’s retail sales increased in July after a slight decline in the prior month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Monday.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-over-month in July, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in June.

On a yearly basis, sales grew a working-day-adjusted 3.7 percent in July, much faster than the 1.8 percent gain in the prior month.

Sales of consumables advanced 2.2 percent annually, while those of durables climbed by 4.9 percent

