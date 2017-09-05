Sweden Services Growth At 1-Year Low

Sweden’s service sector activity expanded at the weakest pace in one year in August, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Tuesday.

The purchasing managers’ index for the services sector dropped to 55.4 in August from 58.9 in July. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

All sub-indices contributed negatively to the headline index in August.

The sub-index for new orders fell notably to 54.3 in August from 59.2 in the prior month. The index measuring business volume declined from 60.1 to 57.2.

The component index for employment slid to 53.4 in August from 56.4 in the preceding month.

