Swiss KOF Economic Barometer Falls For First Time In 3 Months

A measure of the health of the Swiss economy dropped for the first time in three months to its lowest level in as many months during August, survey data from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Wednesday.

The KOF Economic Barometer fell to 104.1 from a revised 108.0 in July. In contrast, economists had expected an improvement to 107 from July’s original score of 106.8. In June, the score was 105.8.

The barometer still points to a level clearly above its long-term average, suggesting that in the near future the Swiss economy should continue to grow at above average rates, the Zurich-based KOF said.

The strongest negative contributions in August came from the hospitality industry, followed by the manufacturing sector, the indicators relating to exports and those to construction, the KOF said.

Meanwhile, the indicators from the financial sector were practically unchanged. Domestic private consumption provided a slightly positive signal.

