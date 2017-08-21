Swiss M3 Money Supply Growth Steady At 4%

Switzerland’s money supply growth remained stable in July, the Swiss National Bank said Monday.

The broad monetary aggregate M3 grew 4 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate as seen in June.

At the same time, the annual growth in the narrow measure M1 eased to 6.3 percent from 6.7 percent in the previous month.

