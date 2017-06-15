Swiss Producer And Import Prices Fall

Swiss producer and import prices declined in May from a year ago, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.

The producer and import price index dropped 0.3 percent from the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent decline.

The agency attributed the decline mainly to lower prices for pharmaceutical products and petroleum products.

On a year-on-year basis, producer and import prices rose 0.1 percent in May. Economists had predicted at a 0.2 percent gain.

