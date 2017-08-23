Taiwan Industrial Production Climbs Less Than Forecast

Taiwan’s industrial production increased for the third straight month in July, but at a slower-than-expected pace, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed Wednesday.

Industrial production climbed a rose 2.38 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 3.53 percent climb in June. That was below the 3.3 percent gain economists had expected.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying output advanced 7.57 percent annually in July and manufacturing production grew by 2.94 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production edged down a seasonally adjusted 0.09 percent from June, when it increased by 2.81 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com