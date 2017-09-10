Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / TERNIUM: Company Concludes Steelmaker Acquisition In Brazil

TERNIUM: Company Concludes Steelmaker Acquisition In Brazil

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Luxembourg-based steelmaker Ternium has announced the acquisition of ThyssenKrupp Slab International B.V. (tkSI) and its subsidiary CSA Sider?rgica do Atl?ntico. Also, tkSI transferred to Ternium a contract for the supply of two million tons of steel slabs per year from the CSA plant in Brazil to the mill in Calvert, Alabama in the United States.

In a statement, Ternium reported that it disbursed 1.4 billion euros, on a free cash basis and free of debt, for the acquisition of both tkSI shares and the steel slabs supply contract. Prior to the closing of the operation, CSA fully repaid its financial debt of 3 billion euros with Brazil’s BNDES (National Development Bank of Brazil). In order to finance the acquisition, Ternium obtained a five-year syndicated loan of USD 1.5 billion.

Ternium will integrate CSA into its industrial system and supply chain. As part of this process, CSA has changed its corporate name to Ternium Brasil Ltda. and Marcelo Chara, previously Industrial Director of Ternium’s operations in Argentina, has been appointed CEO of Ternium Brasil. Additionally, tkSI has changed its corporate name to Ternium Staal B.V.

Ternium will consolidate the balance sheet and operating results of Ternium Staal B.V. in its consolidated financial statements as from September 2017.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.