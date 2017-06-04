After a focus on the US, markets now shift to the old continent. The ECB has its inflation numbers. Will it decide to initiate the beginning of the end of the QE program? Or will Draghi drag down the euro? In the UK, the night between Thursday and Friday could be critical for the pound […] The post The week ahead: Critical ECB decision, UK elections and more [Video] appeared first on Forex Crunch.
