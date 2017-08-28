Treasuries Close Modestly Higher After Lackluster Session

Breaking News
Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday before ending the day modestly higher.

Bond prices spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line before a late move to the upside. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1 basis point to 2.159 percent.

With the modest decrease on the day, the ten-year yield dipped to its lowest closing level in two months.

The choppy trading seen for much of the session came as traders looked ahead to the release of key economic data in the coming days.

The monthly jobs report is likely to be in focus, with the report expected to show an increase of 180,000 jobs in August.

Reports on consumer confidence, personal income and spending, pending home sales, and manufacturing activity may also attract attention.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off the results of the Treasury Department’s auctions of two-year and five-year notes.

The Treasury sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes, attracting slightly above average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.345 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.86, while the ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.78.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The Treasury also sold $34 billion worth of five-year notes, attracting slightly above average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.742 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58, while the ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to finish off this week’s long-term securities auctions with the sale of $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of August.

