Treasuries Move Modestly Lower Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Treasuries moved modestly lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday, extending the downward trend seen over the past several sessions.

Bond prices drifted to the downside in morning trading and remained in the red throughout the afternoon. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged up by 1.4 basis points to 2.243 percent.

The modestly lower close by treasuries came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for policy.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected decrease in new residential construction in the month of August.

The report said housing starts fell by 0.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.180 million in August from a revised 1.190 million in July. Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 1.7 percent.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed increases in import and export prices in the month of August.

The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.6 percent in August after edging down by 0.1 percent in July. Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.4 percent.

The report said export prices also rose by 0.6 percent in August following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month. Export prices had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

The Fed announcement will be in the spotlight on Wednesday, overshadowing a report on existing home sales in the month of August.

