Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Move To The Downside Following Fed Announcement

Treasuries Move To The Downside Following Fed Announcement

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

After showing a lack of direction for much of the day, treasuries came under pressure following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

Bond prices showed a notable move to the downside but climbed off their worst levels going into the close. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.4 basis points to 2.277 percent.

With the increase on the day, the ten-year yield extended the upward trend seen in recent sessions, reaching its highest closing level in over a month.

The weakness among treasuries came after the Fed left interest rates unchanged as widely expected but signaled another rate hike is likely this year.

The Fed’s projections pointed to a quarter basis point rate increase later this year, with the rate hike widely expected to come at the December meeting.

“We had suspected that the recent softness of core inflation could persuade officials to hold off on the next rate hike until next year,” said Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

He added, “Given these latest projections and the broadly unchanged language on inflation in today’s policy statement, we now expect the Fed to push on and raise rates again in December.”

The Fed also revealed that it will begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion balance sheet in October, initially allowing $10 billion in bonds to roll off each month.

In her subsequent press conference, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the process of winding down the balance sheet will be gradual and predictable.

With the focus on the Fed, traders shrugged off a report from the National Association of Realtors showing an unexpected decrease in existing home sales in the month of August.

NAR said existing home sales slumped by 1.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.35 million in August after tumbling by 1.3 percent to a rate of 5.44 million in July.

The continued decrease surprised economists, who had expected existing home sales to edge up to an annual rate of 5.46 million.

With the unexpected decrease, existing home sales fell to their lowest annual rate since hitting 5.34 million last August.

Trading on Thursday may continue to be impacted by reaction to the Fed announcement, although traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on weekly jobless claims and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.