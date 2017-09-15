Turkey Current Account Deficit Widens In July

Turkey’s current account deficit increased in July from a month ago, data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Friday.
The current account deficit rose to $5.1 billion in July from $3.8 billion in June. It was forecast to climb to $5.45 billion.
The deficit on trade in goods widened to $7.3 billion from $4.5 billion. The balance on goods and services showed a shortfall of $4.7 billion versus $2.9 billion deficit a month ago.
The capital account balance came in at a surplus of $11.0 million July, up from $2.0 million in the preceding month. On the other side, the financial account deficit narrowed notably to $1.80 billion from $5.79 billion
