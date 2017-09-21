Turkey's Consumer Confidence At 6-Month Low

Turkey’s consumer confidence weakened to a six month low in September, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 68.7 in September from 71.1 in August. This was the weakest since March, when the reading was 67.8.

The indicator measuring financial situation expectation of households dropped to 89.6 from 91.9 a month ago. Assessment of general economic situation outlook also worsened in September, with the index easing to 94.7 from 97.9.

The number of people unemployed expectation index slid to 70.5 in September from 72.4 in the previous month. The probability of saving index came in at 20.2 versus 22.4 in the prior month.

