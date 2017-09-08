Turkey's Industrial Production Recovers In July

Turkey’s industrial production rebounded in July after falling for two straight months in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.

Industrial production logged a double-digit annual growth of 14.5 percent after expanding 3.5 percent in June.

The growth was largely driven by a 16 percent rise in manufacturing output. Mining and quarrying output gained 0.8 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply advanced 11.7 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial output advanced 2.3 percent in July, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in June and the 1.4 percent decrease in May.

