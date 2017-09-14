U.S. Consumer Prices Climb More Than Expected In August

Reflecting a sharp jump in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. consumer prices increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of August.
The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in August after inching up by 0.1 percent in July. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.
Excluding food and energy prices, the core consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in August following a 0.1 percent uptick in the previous month. The increase in core prices matched economist estimates.
