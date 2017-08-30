U.S. Dollar Advances Against Most Majors

The U.S. dollar strengthened against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.

The greenback advanced to near a 2-week high of 110.17 against the yen, 2-day highs of 1.1942 against the euro and 1.2903 against the pound, from its early lows of 109.54, 1.1984 and 1.2938, respectively.

The greenback edged up to 1.2534 against the loonie, 0.7244 against the kiwi and 0.7960 against the aussie, from its previous lows of 1.2501 and 0.7278, and more than a 4-week low of 0.7996, respectively.

If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 112.00 against the yen, 1.18 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound, 1.27 against the loonie, 0.71 against the kiwi and 0.78 against the aussie.

