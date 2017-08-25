U.S. Dollar Extends Fall Amid Yellen's Speech

The U.S. dollar continued to weaker against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday, after the Fed Chair Janet Yellen provided no hints on monetary policy and the rate hike moves at her speech in Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Wyoming.

Speaking at the conference, Yellen told that ‘core’ reforms enacted after the 2008 financial crisis have boosted financial resilience without limiting credit or growth.

“The balance of research suggests that the core reforms we have put in place have substantially boosted resilience without unduly limiting credit availability or economic growth,” she said.

“Any adjustments to the regulatory framework should be modest and preserve the increase in resilience at large dealers and banks associated with the reforms put in place in recent years,” Yellen added.

The Fed chief was mum on monetary policy, disappointing markets who were hopeful for guidance on interest rate policy.

Data from Commerce Department showed that durable goods orders pulled back sharply in the month of July.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 6.8 percent in July after surging up by 6.4 percent in June. Economists had expected durable goods orders to slump by 6.0 percent.

Excluding a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders increased by 0.5 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 in June. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.4 percent.

The currency fell against its major rivals in the European session, with the exception of the Japanese yen.

The greenback declined to 1.1867 against the euro, a level unseen since August 4. This may be compared to a 2-day high of 1.1773 set at 3:15 am ET. Continuation of the greenback’s downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.20 region.

Survey results from Ifo institute showed that German business confidence weakened slightly from a record high in August.

The business sentiment index fell to 115.9 in August from July’s record high of 116. The expected score was 115.5.

Reversing from an early high of 1.2794 against the pound, the greenback weakened to a 3-day low of 1.2865. The greenback is poised to challenge support around the 1.31 mark.

Having advanced to an 8-day high of 109.84 against the Japanese yen at 9:45 am ET, the U.S. currency dropped to 109.26. The greenback is seen finding support around the 108.00 mark.

Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that Japan’s consumer prices rose 0.4 percent on year in July – in line with expectations and unchanged from the June reading.

Core inflation, which excludes food prices, advanced an annual 0.5 percent – again unchanged and matching forecasts.

The greenback hit a 4-day low of 0.9604 against the Swiss franc, following a high of 0.9663 hit at 3:15 am ET. On the downside, 0.94 is likely seen as the next support for the greenback-franc pair.

The greenback slipped to more than a 3-week low of 1.2499 against the loonie, 8-day low of 0.7954 against the aussie and a 2-day low of 0.7254 against the kiwi, off its early highs of 1.2540, 0.7885 and 0.7197, respectively. The next possible support levels for the greenback are seen around 1.23 against the loonie, 0.81 against the aussie and 0.74 against the kiwi.

